Mower thrown into window to save boy from fire that killed 6, Oklahoma officials say

A mobile home fire in Woodward, Oklahoma, killed six, including three children, officials say. Screengrab from KOCO.

A fire in Oklahoma killed six people, including three children, and a young boy was the only survivor, officials say.

The fire erupted early Wednesday morning at a mobile home in Woodward, a city of about 12,000 in rural eastern Oklahoma, KOKH reported. A firefighter arrived at the home and heard people trapped inside and went to the backyard, where he could hear a child yelling for help, the news outlet reported.

The firefighter and a neighbor threw a lawn mower into an air-condition unit, clearing a window for the boy to be rescued, KFOR reported.

As other firefighters arrived, they put a ladder in the window in an attempt to rescue the others, but the fire forced them to retreat, the Woodward News reported.

“They opened the door go into the interior part of that house, and the heat was so hot it was starting to melt their face shields,” Woodward Fire Department Fire Chief Todd Finley told the news outlet.

Seven people lived in the mobile home but officials have not released their identities or relationship, KOCO reported. The cause of fire was still under investigation Wednesday night, the news outlet reported.

“This is hands down the worst fire I have been at,” Finley told KOCO.

Relatives says the three children who died in the fire were ages 5, 8 and 12, KFOR reported, and the child who survived was a 9-year-old.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City, KOKH reported.

Woodward Public Schools said a crisis team of counselors will be available to students and employees in response to the deaths.

“Our Boomer family is devastated at the loss of life and the injuries from the recent tragedy,” the school district posted on Facebook. “Our prayers are with the family and all those impacted. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students.”