Why did Monroe County stop reporting COVID deaths? ‘We have an issue,’ official says

Monroe County Health Department’s administrator says he won’t report any more COVID-19 deaths until he’s sure that figures provided by the state of Illinois are accurate.

“The reason I stopped reporting deaths is that I couldn’t be sure what I was reporting,” Administrator John Wagner said Monday.

Wagner said an Illinois Department of Public Health database recently lowered the number of COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County from 105 to 90, which seemed like a big difference in a small county.

IDPH spokeswoman Melanie Arnold said the state has tried to meet public demand for quick reporting of figures on COVID-19 deaths, and that makes it necessary to revise them later, after employees have cross-checked for duplications and other problems.

“There is a cleaning process for the data which, when you are trying to report in real time, does not happen,” she said.

Wagner said he also noticed that the 105 COVID-19 deaths included someone he knew personally who had recovered from the disease months before dying of something else. That death was later removed from the state database during the revision process.

Wagner said he has heard that COVID-19 deaths can include people who have the disease but die of car accidents or other unrelated causes.

“That’s not what the general public thinks COVID-19 deaths are,” he said. “When you put out these numbers, they think, ‘Oh, these are the people who have died because they contracted COVID.’”

Wagner said he isn’t blaming the state, noting that it gets information from local sources who could misclassify deaths.

Arnold said IDPH hasn’t changed its criteria for classifying COVID-19 deaths since last May, and that state officials work closely with county coroners, medical examiners and health departments to make sure that they understand and follow the criteria.

People who die of homicides or car accidents are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, she said.

“If there’s ever a discrepancy (between state and county figures), we tell health departments and coroners across the state, ‘Call us. We’ll work through it. We’ll figure out what the difference is,’” Arnold said. “We do that on a daily basis.”

Arnold said no one from Monroe County Health Department has reached out to IDPH with concerns about its reporting of COVID-19 deaths; and that state officials would be happy to help the county figure out how to interpret information in the database.

No issues in Madison or St. Clair counties

Tony Corona, director of Madison County Health Department, said her agency uses a variety of sources when confirming COVID-19 deaths and she hasn’t seen a major discrepancy with state figures.

Corona said the county’s COVID-19 death toll, which now stands at 487 people, has been revised at times over the past year, but that’s expected after verification efforts.

“All data regarding COVID-19 and this pandemic is provisional,” she said. “It’s always subject to change. That should be disclaimed anywhere anybody is putting numbers up.

“Everybody’s thinking that we can turn on a dime and utilize real-time data to report what’s happening. For the most part, that’s what we’ve been forced to do, and that’s because people want to know (about COVID-19 cases and deaths), and frankly that’s almost unheard of. I think the expectation of real-time data can sometimes cloud the issue.”

Brenda Fedak, spokeswoman for St. Clair County Health Department, said it hasn’t had a problem with the state’s reporting system on COVID-19 deaths.

“Sometimes the state is maybe a day or two behind our reporting as far as the deaths go,” she said. “... We’re usually pretty close, but if we’re not, it’s usually because of a lag.”

St. Clair County has reported 472 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.

What classifies as a COVID-19 death

Here is the Illinois Department of Public Health’s official “definition” of a COVID-19 death:

If death is within 30 days of symptom onset, diagnosis, positive laboratory specimen collection OR during hospitalization, unless there was another fully explanatory alternative cause of death unrelated to SARS-CoV-2 infection, (e.g. accident, homicide).

of death unrelated to SARS-CoV-2 infection, (e.g. accident, homicide). If the patient had a clinical history consistent with COVID-19 and did not completely recover (return to baseline health) after the COVID-19 diagnosis

If the patient had autopsy findings consistent with COVID-19.

If disease (COVID-19 or SARS-Co-V2) is mentioned on the death certificate (as an) immediate cause of death, underlying cause of death or significant condition contributing to death.

Wagner disagrees with the definition as it relates to nursing-home patients.

“One of the criteria is if a person has had COVID in the past and has not recovered 100% and then passes away, that person will be listed as a COVID death,” he said. “Well, these people in nursing homes will never recover 100% because they’ve got all kinds of other things going on.”

IDPH stands by its definition of a COVID-19 death, which is why it hasn’t been changed since May 26, Arnold said.

Wagner said he’s now researching the number of nursing-home deaths in Monroe County in past years and comparing them with 2020 figures. The pandemic hit in March 2020.

“If we have all these deaths being caused by COVID, then the death toll in the nursing homes should be much higher than in previous years,” he said. “And if it’s not, well, then we have an issue.”