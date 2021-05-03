Washington events can increase capacity with vaccinated-only sections, governor says

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced spectator events and religious services can allow for bigger audiences if they add sections for vaccinated attendees. Safeway/Albertsons

Washington is increasing the capacity for some events if seating sections are made available for attendees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

Gov. Jay Inslee updated the guidance for spectator events and religious/faith-based gatherings Monday, according to a news release from his office.

The update says:

Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50% maximum or 22,000 people, whichever is lower, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. The number of unvaccinated spectators can’t exceed 9,000 people.

Indoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50% maximum or 2,000 people, whichever is lower, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Indoor unvaccinated spectators in phase 2 cannot exceed 200 people, or 300 for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet of space. Indoor unvaccinated spectators in phase 3 cannot exceed 400 people, or 600 for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet of space.

Religious and faith-based gatherings with vaccinated-only sections are allowed to increase overall capacity to 50% in phase 2.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter vaccinated-only sections. Acceptable verification includes:

A vaccination card with the person’s name, the type of vaccine provided and the date of their last shot

A photo of a vaccination card as a separate document

A photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

Self-reported vaccination records that have not been verified by a healthcare provider won’t be accepted, the release said.

As of April 16, all counties but three were in phase 3, while Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman being in phase 2. Inslee is expected to announce an update to the counties’ phase status Tuesday, according to KING.

As of Monday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 377,019 cases of COVID and 5,507 deaths.