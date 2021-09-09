COVID-19 vaccinations increase, positivity rate drops in southwestern Illinois counties

Southwest Illinois counties showed an uptick in vaccinations and several decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates from the past week.

Here is a breakdown of vaccine distribution and positivity rate data from Sept. 2-8 in Region 4.

Region 4 vaccinations

According to data released by the state health department on Wednesday, 308,737 Region 4 residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or 46.7%. That’s a sharp increase of 3,480 people from the previous week.

Region 4 consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“That vaccine is the real measure of trying to get this virus out of our community,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during Wednesday’s weekly briefing. “Get vaccinated. It’s proven. It’s now FDA approved for PFizer. Hundreds of millions of doses have been given. So we encourage everyone to get that vaccine.”

Vaccine breakdown by county

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4:

Bond County: 6,390 people have been fully vaccinated, or 38.42% of the population. That’s an increase of 68 people from one week ago.

6,390 people have been fully vaccinated, or 38.42% of the population. That’s an increase of 68 people from one week ago. Clinton County: 17,472 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.42% of the population. That’s an increase of 168 people from one week ago.

17,472 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.42% of the population. That’s an increase of 168 people from one week ago. Madison County: 127,276 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.13% of the population. That’s an increase of 1,416 people from one week ago.

127,276 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.13% of the population. That’s an increase of 1,416 people from one week ago. Monroe County: 17,598 people have been fully vaccinated, or 51.25% of the population. That’s an increase of 158 people from one week ago.

17,598 people have been fully vaccinated, or 51.25% of the population. That’s an increase of 158 people from one week ago. Randolph County: 13,161 people have been fully vaccinated, or 40.99% of the population. That’s an increase of 159 people from one week ago.

13,161 people have been fully vaccinated, or 40.99% of the population. That’s an increase of 159 people from one week ago. St. Clair County: 120,435 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.13% of the population. That’s an increase of 1,418 people from one week ago.

120,435 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.13% of the population. That’s an increase of 1,418 people from one week ago. Washington County: 6,405 people have been fully vaccinated, or 45.77% of the population. That’s an increase of 93 people from one week ago.

For state totals, according to Wednesday’s data, 6,814,917 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 53.49%. That’s an increase of 62,432 from the previous week, after the state reported 33,346 people became fully vaccinated from Aug. 26-Sept. 1. During the week of Aug. 19-25, according to state data, 76,103 Illinois residents become fully vaccinated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Region 4 positivity rates

The positivity rate for Region 4 as a whole and its individual counties continues to show promising improvement.

Positivity rate is one key metric the Illinois Department of Public Health measures to determine whether to reinstate restrictions.





Below are some trends for Region 4 from Sept. 2-8, according to data released by the state health department Wednesday.

The positivity rate for Region 4 dipped to 6.5%.

Additionally the Region 4 postivity rate has remained below 8% since Aug. 31 and is at its lowest rate since July 1.

Only one county reported a double-digit positivity rate.

Six counties reported decreases from last week, as did Region 4 as a whole.

Six counties reported decreases from 30 days ago, as did Region 4 as a whole.

Six counties reported single-digit positivity rates.

Here is a more detailed look at the seven-day rate fluctuations for Region 4 counties from one week ago and one month ago, according to the most recent data released by the state health department Wednesday:

Region 4: 6.5% on Sept. 5; 8.6% on Aug. 29; and 10.3% on Aug. 6.

6.5% on Sept. 5; 8.6% on Aug. 29; and 10.3% on Aug. 6. Bond County: 5.9% on Sept. 5; 16.4% on Aug. 29; and 8.7% on Aug. 6.

5.9% on Sept. 5; 16.4% on Aug. 29; and 8.7% on Aug. 6. Clinton County: 5.4% on Sept. 5; 7.9% on Aug. 29; and 7.8% on Aug. 6.

5.4% on Sept. 5; 7.9% on Aug. 29; and 7.8% on Aug. 6. Madison County: 6.8% on Sept. 5; 8.8% on Aug. 29; and 11.2% on Aug. 6.

6.8% on Sept. 5; 8.8% on Aug. 29; and 11.2% on Aug. 6. Monroe County: 8.4% on Sept. 5; 10.4% on Aug. 29; and 11.1% on Aug. 6.

8.4% on Sept. 5; 10.4% on Aug. 29; and 11.1% on Aug. 6. Randolph County: 5.5% on Sept. 5; 8.0% on Aug. 29; and 7.4% on Aug. 6.

5.5% on Sept. 5; 8.0% on Aug. 29; and 7.4% on Aug. 6. St. Clair County: 6.3% on Sept. 5; 8.2% on Aug. 29; and 10.7% on Aug. 6.

6.3% on Sept. 5; 8.2% on Aug. 29; and 10.7% on Aug. 6. Washington County: 11.0% on Sept. 5; 8.9% on Aug. 29; and 7.8% on Aug 6.

Region 4’s ICU bed availability still remains a concern, standing at 21% on Wednesday a third straight day, slightly above the threshold line of 20%. That figure also was at 21% one week ago and at 20% a month ago.