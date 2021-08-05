HSHS health expert discusses COVID-19 booster shots, children cases & vaccines

Hospitals in southwestern Illinois are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Despite the increases, Dr. Mark Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer, said their hospitals are handling the additional influx. He also expressed concern that the COVID-related admissions will continue to spike.

Data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday show Region 4 — which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties — had 87 patients hospitalized due to COVID, with five of those individuals on a ventilator.

According to IDPH data released Thursday, the last time Region 4 hospitals saw a decrease in COVID-related admissions was the end of June. In St. Clair County specifically, as of Wednesday, 52 patients were hospitalized due to COVID with one person on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the ICU bed availability for Region 4 stood at 28% for a fourth-straight day Thursday.

Shelton held a question-and-answer session Thursday to discuss the admissions uptick and other virus-related topics.

Q: What patient increases have HSHS hospitals seen?

“We were in single digit cases in our hospitals three-four weeks ago and, just yesterday, we were up to 50 cases in our hospitals. In a short period of time, that’s a big increase.”

Q: Have HSHS hospitals been overrun with patients?

“Fortunately, no — so far. We are better able to take care of the patients now than we were last year. We have enough ventilators and have processes and protocols to help when people get very sick.”

Q: Do you think a COVID booster shot ultimately will be needed?

“I am not certain we’ll need boosters yet, but if I was to try to predict and bet on it, I would bet it would eventually come to that. That is because of the new variants coming out.”

Q: Who will be first in line to receive the booster shot and when?

“The higher risk people and those who are immunocompromised. If a booster is needed, I am thinking the November-December timeline.”

Q: How would the booster potentially be rolled out?

“Everyone gets an influenza vaccine in the fall. I think we’re probably going to end up with that same type of situation with COVID. Maybe once a year we’ll get our influenza vaccine and then two weeks after our COVID vaccine.”

Q: Have you seen an increase in the population under age 65 contracting COVID?

“Yes. Over last month in July in Illinois, 70% of the cases were in people less than 50 and 30% were less than 20 year old and younger, which is strikingly different than we saw last go around when most of the cases were people 65 and older.”

Q: How concerned are you about the increase in children cases?

“The younger-than-12 group is not vaccinated and, from the group aged 12-20, only 20% are vaccinated. Those younger people are more susceptible and that’s what we are seeing now. Many of them get by and get through it with just milder symptoms than older, high-risk people. But with a more transmissible virus, they can be carriers even if they don’t get overly sick.”

Q: Are you seeing an increase in hospitalizations for children?

“Fortunately, we have not seen many kids yet being hospitalized from COVID. The good news is a lot of the kids fight it off pretty well.”

Q: What additional concerns do you have about potential child hospitalizations from COVID?

“We’ve had several admissions as we do every season for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection). So in our children’s hospital we already have many kids with RSV, and if we get many more with COVID on top of that, it’s going to be a challenge.”

Q: What advice to you have for parents of younger children?

“If they’re 12 and older, they should seriously consider getting vaccinated. Universal masking, painful as it is, is at least partially effective and should be employed. It’s particularly sad when the youngest ones get really sick. A lot of the things to reduce the risk in the community are the same as they’ve always been.”

Q: What are you seeing with breakthrough cases?

“The good news is about the breakthrough cases we’ve seen is they’ve been mild, cold-like symptoms and none serious enough to be hospitalized and, knock on wood, none of them have died.”

Q: What guidance do you have for people moving forward?

“The best thing we can do right now other than getting vaccinated is universal masking even if you’re outdoors. If you get COVID bad enough to get admitted to the hospital you’re chances of dying are still worse than dying from a new heart attack ... It’s still a significant illness.”