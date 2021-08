Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t directly say Monday whether he would extend the state’s eviction moratorium for those facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases, deaths and hospitalizations for the virus continue to rise. Capitol News Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday is expected to announce a new, statewide indoor mask mandate and require educators at all levels to be vaccinated, according to reports from Chicago area news organizations.

The new mask requirements will be for everyone over 2 and older, the reports state, quoting sources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.