Who is required to get vaccinated under Illinois’ new requirements and by when?

New vaccination rules are being rolled out in early September due to rising COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations throughout Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday new rules will go into place Sept. 5 requiring certain employees at schools and healthcare facilities must receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 5.

So who, exactly, has to be vaccinated? Are there exceptions? What if you can’t be vaccinated? Here are some answers:

Who is required to be vaccinated?

All healthcare workers, including workers at public and private nursing homes, teachers and staff at preschool through 12th grade schools and personnel and students at higher education institutions must get vaccinated under the state’s new rules.

Those individuals must receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 5 and a second dose of the vaccine must be received 30 days after.

Are there exceptions?

Yes. People who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or “sincerely held” religious belief “may be exempt from being vaccinated. Very few religious denominations in the United States state theological conditions on vaccinations and even fewer explicitly forbid them, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It isn’t clear whether a person can simply refuse to be vaccinated, however, or what would happen if they do. The state health department did not immediately respond to questions from the BND.

I can’t be vaccinated. What about me?

Anyone working at Illinois schools or healthcare facilities that are exempt from the vaccination mandate must follow a routine testing schedule and be tested once per week.

In a statement, Pritzker’s office said testing requirements may be increased for the unvaccinated in certain situations. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinoi State Board of Education will be tasked with making those decisions.