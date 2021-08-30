Southern IL school earmarks nearly $900K of COVID relief grant for football field

This story was originally published by The Southern.

In a small town where sports are sacred, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wants to use nearly half of its $1.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to install artificial turf on the football field and to resurface the track.

A significant but smaller portion of the school’s COVID-19 dollars is also going toward a social worker’s salary and benefits for three years; 30 Jet Pack wifi hotspot subscriptions for three years; and a HVAC system for the lower gym and related upgrades, documents show.

In response to questions from The Southern, a spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Education said earlier this week the school’s grant application is still under review, but that the agency would be checking to see if it met the following qualifications:

Is the expenditure reasonable, necessary and allocable?

Did the district follow procurement procedures?

How does the extra-curricular program address the academic impact of lost instructional time, to support students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs?

The Anna-Jonesboro High School Board voted favorably at its July 19 meeting for a spending plan that includes artificial turf, but concerns and complaints from opponents of the turf option spilled into the more recent meeting on Aug. 16.

Of the $1.9 million, the school has set aside $867,300 for the artificial turf, documents show. The school outlines in its planning document that the artificial turf area will “allow outside activities year round for PE, band, and extracurricular activities, improving air quality and allowing for social distancing.”

Any costs needed to complete the astroturf project above and beyond that figure will come from 1% sales tax funds if necessary, the planning document states.

Concerned parents, teachers and community members said in interviews with The Southern and during the Aug. 16 meeting that they believe the grant could be put to better use and said they would have liked to be part of the early planning stages on how the money would be spent.

Several school board members declined comment, including Shane Osman, a proponent of the turf, and Darren Bailey, who abstained from the vote. But teacher-recorded meeting minutes from July 19 shed some light on why school leaders think it’s a good idea and hope to make the artificial field more inclusive to students who are not on sports teams.

“Go down and tell these kids that we are getting a turf field and watch the sheer joy on these kids’ faces,” Osman said, according to the minutes. “The lady who is sitting here in this room that teaches PE will be using the turf field. Everything we are doing on the football field is equally for girls and boys through the PE classes.”

Board Member Craig Partridge agreed that the field would benefit more than just the football team, according to the teacher’s recorded minutes.

Paula Brue-Hasty, a parent of two children at the high school, said in an interview with The Southern she started advocating for other uses with the grant money for a variety of reasons, but mainly because the grant could be used to improve mental health services at the school.

Brue-Hasty said she believes many in the community didn’t know about the grant because it wasn’t being talked about publicly. She said she also believes the spending plan wasn’t widely announced and that the soccer and football parents were shown favoritism and asked for input.

Brue-Hasty said she doesn’t believe any school-wide announcement was made seeking input on how to spend the ESSER III grant dollars, adding that the majority who showed up to a June board meeting were parents of children in the football and soccer programs.

Documents obtained by a member of the public through the Freedom of Information Act and provided to The Southern show the school district hosted a Vision Team meeting on May 5 to discuss, in part, the use of the ESSER III grant dollars. Wright sent letters to the Union County Board of Commissioners, Shawnee Hills Christian Academy and selected others inviting them to attend.

Misuse of the grant?

Brue-Hasty argues the school could have conducted more outreach on social media where the school’s general population is more accessible. She said to spend the money on astroturf, rather than the school’s other pressing needs, is a misuse of the grant.

“...We have so many other issues: The roof over the art room is leaking, there’s a hole in the band, you know, the band wall. ... the band room pays for their own lockers, I mean, the technology, there’s not a projector in the auditorium,” Brue-Hasty said. “They have to move a projector around school to use it for events, like orientation.”

According to official minutes from the July 19 meeting, board president Shane Osman and members Craig Partridge, Tim McGrath and Kyle Vosburgh voted yes to the turf plan. Board members Dedria “Dee” Blakely voted no and Darren Bailey abstained. Lenore Ashby was absent.

Superintendent Rob Wright said the people who spoke in opposition at the Aug. 16 meeting may or may not not be an accurate representation of how the majority of the community feels.

“A decision has been made and some disagree. That happens. It is time to move forward in a positive manner, set aside differences and continue to serve our students and their needs. At this point, with grant already submitted, any article written portraying the school in a negative light serves no purpose but to further divide the community and, I believe, will not accurately portray the facts ...” Wright said in an email response to The Southern.

“The Board and administration continues to try and do what is best for students and (sic) community as a whole. That encompasses many different things,” Wright said.

He said the use of funds was approved by the majority of the publicly elected board and he said the public was given notice to express their opinions.

ESSER III fund

Schools all across the U.S. and in Illinois have been allocated a third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grants — or ESSER III — to assist with challenges associated with the pandemic

Overall, schools in southern Illinois received just over $139 million in ESSER III federal funding. Marion CUSD 2 received about $10.48 million; Herrin CUSD 4 $6.1 million; Carterville CUSD 5 $3.79 million; Johnston City CUSD 1 $2.74 million; Murphysboro CUSD 186 $7.66 million; Carbondale ESD 95 $7.84 million; and Carbondale CHSD 165 $4.92 million.

According to guidelines established under the federal CARES Act, at least 20% of ESSER III dollars must be spent to address learning loss. As permitted under the CARES Act, the other 80% can be used to further address learning loss, or to repair or upgrade projects that ultimately improve air quality in school buildings, among other things.

According to guidance by the Illinois State Board of Education, allowable grant uses include providing mental health services and support, addressing the needs of low-income students and students with disabilities, helping to provide access to technology and addressing challenges associated with the coronavirus.

AJCHS’s current ESSER III spending plan is published on the school’s website.

Documents show the school additionally dedicated $343,510 of the federal grant and $138,484 of state reservation funds to learning loss.

‘This is not equitable’

Dedria Blakely, the sole board member to vote against the current spending plan, said her contention with spending the money on turf is that she believes it doesn’t follow the rules and guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Education.

“We are mistaken if we believe that we will be able to spend this money without any oversight or consequences,” Blakely said Wednesday in a statement to The Southern and the board.

“Spending this money on items unrelated to the guidelines which state the funds are appropriated for the ‘wide range of needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, including reopening schools safely, sustaining their safe operation and addressing students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs resulting from the pandemic’, could result in AJCHS paying this back in the future, putting the district and taxpayers at risk financially.”

Superintendent Wright while some may disagree with how the funds are spent, it is up to the state board to approve or not approve the turf.

Blakely said in a statement to The Southern she believes this is not an appropriate use of the money.

“This is not equitable. This does not address the struggles our students and their families experienced, and continue to experience as this pandemic continues. Therefore, I must follow my convictions and dissent against this board’s decision on the use of the ESSER funding,” Blakely said.

Some people in the community, including Linda Lafoon who attends school board meetings, have been concerned about learning loss among students during the pandemic, a critical issue the ESSER III grant is meant to address.

Lafoon said before the school spends the grant on anything unrelated to academics, it should take into account academics and the needs and requests of teachers, mental health and emotional needs of students.

However, Wright said the school is providing for these students in other ways.

“We did both after-school and summer school programs to address learning loss last year in addition to other tutoring services and that will continue. The services we provide for our students are too numerous to list,” Wright said.

An alternative plan

Ginger Meyer, a licensed clinical social worker and certified clinical trauma professional, is a parent of children who will soon be going to the high school. She said she became concerned when she heard how the school planned to spend its ESSER grant and wrote an alternative plan that directed more money to mental health resources.

She said she expressed concerns to school leaders this summer about the spending plan and presented her alternative plan at the Aug. 16 board meeting.

“I am not against the astroturf, I think that if that’s something the community wants, then we should put it in the five-year plan, we should raise money, you know, we should figure out a way to make it happen and make it self sustainable. But using this grant for that, I just don’t see how it’s a good use of funds,” she said in an interview with The Southern.

Built into Meyer’s plan was the creation of a sustainable, comprehensive mental health system of care with the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center in Eldorado, funding for a licensed behavioral health therapist to be at the school five days a week, diversity training for students and staff, and salary and benefits for intervention specialists.

“I think additional mental health resources are always needed despite a pandemic. But with a pandemic, we’ve seen additional increases in kids who’ve presented with anxiety and depression and suicidal ideation,” Meyer said. “So it’s important to have those supports in place.”

In an email to The Southern, Wright said the school’s current mental health resources are sufficient.

“As far as mental health is concerned, we have (two) guidance counselors, a school social worker, contract with Union County Counseling for services for our students, access to school psychiatrist, and other things included in our curriculum to address social and emotional learning,” Wright said.

Infrastructure, tech needs

The school’s spending plan and Meyer’s plan each account for updates to the school’s technology, but Meyer’s plan dedicates a larger portion to tech, documents show.

“As a parent, I want my child to attend the school with all the latest technology that any other school in our region or in the country has,” Meyer said.

In response to criticisms from community members about technology gaps at the school, Wright said the school has spent, and continues to spend, “thousands of dollars on technology” and that technology gaps do not exist.

“We just went to a 1-to-1 program for students this fall, with every student receiving a Chromebook. Every classroom, if requested, has a SmartBoard, document camera, extra Chromebooks and numerous other technological devices. There has not been one reasonable request for technological devices nor needed curriculum materials denied or not included in the grant,” Wright said.

Wright said while the community is right in that the art room leaks, so does the gym. Other areas have suffered from leaks in the past, he added, and the school has been repairing sections of the roof every summer for the past seven years based on those in the most need.

“Infrastructure needs are constantly being addressed as funds become available. We (are) currently renovating the lower locker room areas at a cost of over $500,000. We recently renovated the principal’s office as well to increase security. The list of projects done over the last 6-7 years is both expensive and extensive,” he said in a statement.

Principal Brett Detering, who is also the football coach, declined to comment for this story and deferred to the superintendent. Regional Superintendent Cheryl Graff also declined to comment.

The school board had not responded to a request for comment as of publication.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting for the high school is Sept. 20 at the District Office.