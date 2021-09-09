Health officials report fewer hospitalizations, COVID cases, deaths for St. Clair County

According to health officials during Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing, St. Clair County saw a decrease in cases, deaths and hospitalizations from last week.

Overall, county officials announced 657 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 2-8 — down sharply from 757 the previous week — and four new deaths — down from six the week prior. Overall, the county now has 37,799 cases and 518 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalization numbers in St. Clair County also decreased significantly from 78 last week to 55 this week, health officials reported Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped — from seven last week to three this week.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern expressed optimism over the data, but stressed caution about a Labor Day spike.

“The news is a little better this week, but Labor Day enters into this. This weekend we’re probably going to see an uptick from Labor Day just knowing how the numbers performed for us last year at this time,” he said.

St. Clair County health officials do continue to see high case numbers among the younger population:

55% of current positive cases are under 40, down from 59.7% last week.

28% of current positive cases are under 21, the same as week.

14% of current positive cases are under 10, down from 16% last week.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, nearby Madison County reported 678 new cases from Sept. 2-7, a decrease from the 724 cases the health department reported from Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Additionally, the county reported three new deaths from Sept. 2-7, down from seven the previous week. Overall, Madison County has reported 36,240 cases and 561 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Madison County Health Department on Wednesday also reported 44 patients hospitalized due to COVID, down from 57 last week. The county also reported fewer people on ventilators, dropping from 14 last week to nine this week.

St. Clair County and Madison County are part of what the Illinois Department of Public Health classifies as Region 4, which also includes Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, and Washington counties.

And, regionally, the number of patients hospitalized dropped sharply from 153 last week to 121 this week, county officials reported Wednesday, with the number of people on a ventilator dropping from 18 last week to 13 this week.

COVID still hitting unvaccinated people hardest

The latest data from local medical facilities continues to show unvaccinated individuals stand a higher chance of being hospitalized than vaccinated people if they catch the COVID-19 virus.

During Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford again presented a joint graphic from Touchette Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s hospital breaking down overall hospitalizations, ICU patients and those on ventilators among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Here are the results:

Hospitalizations: 55 people total hospitalized, with 51 of them unvaccinated. Those numbers are down from 79 and 70 last week.

55 people total hospitalized, with 51 of them unvaccinated. Those numbers are down from 79 and 70 last week. ICU: 12 individuals total in the ICU, with 10 of them unvaccinated. Those numbers are down from 18 and 17 last week.

12 individuals total in the ICU, with 10 of them unvaccinated. Those numbers are down from 18 and 17 last week. Ventilators: Three people on ventilators, with all of them unvaccinated. Those numbers are down from two and two last week.

“Those numbers are showing the vaccine is helping,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Whitaker said during Wednesday’s briefing. “We know the vaccine is not 100%. There are people who are vaccinated that do get severely ill from COVID and it is unfortunate that happens. But the vaccine is the best avenue we have to help people move through this.”