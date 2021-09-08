St. Clair County officials discuss possible mass vaccination site for COVID booster shots

Belle Clair Fairgrounds in St. Clair County may again serve as a mass vaccination site, once the COVID-19 booster shot becomes available for everyone.

During Wednesday’s weekly briefing, St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford confirmed the booster shot likely will be available around Sept. 20.

And both Blandford and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said the fairgrounds may serve as a mass vaccination site like with the first two doses.

“As of right now they expect around Sept. 20 that (that) booster shot will be approved for all age groups,” Blandford said. “Right now that would be for Pfizer. So we hope to offer a mass vaccination style clinic.

“We’re looking at the fairgrounds as an option, but there will be more information to come on that in the coming weeks. There’s not a definitive date on that; we’re still waiting to see what’s approved.”

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Added Kern, “We’re potentially looking at the fairgrounds. We’ve been surveying it and working with the fairgrounds people. It’s not announced for sure yet, but we’re going to try to do booster shots there.”

Blandford said both Pfizer and Moderna ultimately will be available, but Pfizer first. The third dose will be administered eight months after the second dose a person received, Blandford noted.

For the initial two doses, the fairgrounds featured a drive-up option where people could remain in their cars.

The vaccination site at 330 West Main in Belleville has the same format. And health officials hope the booster shot will have the same configuration.

“I think that was successful to give the original vaccinations, so being able to offer boosters in a setting where you stay in your car, where it’s a quick, easy process ... if we can do it again, that would be great,” Kern said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Added Blandford, “People seem to like that drive-up option like we have at 330 West Main. So we’d like to visit that again for those booster shots in the future.”

Blandford also addressed two booster-related questions. One person asked if they can get the Pfizer vaccine if they originally received Johnson & Johnson. Blandford said no.

Also, another individual asked how long the wait will be at the fairgrounds after receiving the booster. Blandford said, similar to the first and second doses, people must wait 15-30 minutes, unless their health history has changed.