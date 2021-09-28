Coronavirus
Looking for a COVID-19 booster shot? Here’s where you can get one in southwest IL
Across the metro-east, Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are becoming available to eligible people who had their second vaccine dose six months ago.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week it will allow booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination following a recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
People who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are not currently eligible for boosters.
Six counties in the metro-east announced that Pfizer booster shots are starting this week for certain age groups and for people who have underlying conditions.
Metro-east counties currently offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots include:
St. Clair County Health Department - 330 West Main St., Belleville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday - Appointments should be scheduled at www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department or by phone at 618-233-7703.
Madison County Health Department - Vaccination clinics will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Triad High School Thursday, Sept. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Appointments can be made at www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health or by calling 618-692-8954.
Monroe County Health Department - Clinics held at 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 3-5 p.m. - Appointments can be made by calling or texting 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.
Clinton County Health Department - Clinics held at 930 Fairfax St, Carlyle Wednesdays from 2 pm. to 6:30 p.m. - Schedule an appointment at www.clintoncountyhealth.com or by calling 618-594-6622.
Washington County Health Department - 177 S. Washington St., Nashville - To schedule an appointment call 618-327-3644
Bond County Health Department - Clinics held at 1520 S. 4th St., Greenville on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Schedule an appointment at www.bchd.us or by calling 618-664-1442.
People ages 65 years or older and people 18 and older with underlying conditions are eligible.
Frontline workers and people 18 to 49 years old with underlying conditions may be considered for booster shots as well, on a case by case basis.
According to the CDC, frontline workers include:
First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
Food and agriculture workers
Manufacturing workers
Corrections workers
U.S. Postal Service workers
Public transit workers
Grocery store workers
Pfizer’s vaccine boosters were approved by the CDC Thursday, Sept. 23, and the state adopted the recommendation on Friday.
The CDC has not said when boosters will be available for the general public.
“While the vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illnesses, hospitalization, death, as we learn more about COVID-19 and the science evolves, so too must our recommendations,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state health department, said in a statement. “Scientists and medical experts continue to monitor vaccines for waning immunity and how well the vaccines protect against new variants, and across which age groups and risk factors. The information reviewed by the FDA shows that there is clear evidence of the benefit of booster doses at this time.”
People seeking a vaccine may visit www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby location.
