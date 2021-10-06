Coronavirus

Nearly 1,000 COVID booster shots given as mass vaccination site reopens in Belleville

The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville officially reopened as a drive-thru mass vaccination site Tuesday for the COVID-19 booster shot.

The site is scheduled to run three weeks and will be open to administer the first, second and third and booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Appointments are strongly encouraged for booster and third doses.

The last drive up appointment will be taken at 7 p.m. daily, St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford said during Wednesday’s weekly briefing.

Blandford said nearly almost 600 Pfizer doses were administered Tuesday, and, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, nearly another 400 additional Pfizer vaccines were administered.

The fairgrounds previously served as a mass vaccination site for the first two doses of the vaccine.

“We’re happy to say, it looks like everything’s going well, it’s well-received, and back up and running as usual,” Blandford said. “The feedback across the board was great. The residents were very welcoming and happy to have everybody there.

“Everybody is very dedicated to what they’re doing and they understand why they’re there and what needs to be done.”

Only the Pfizer booster is presently available. Blandford said the Food & Drug Administration will meet Oct. 15-16 to review Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster data. Then, Oct. 26, the FDA will meet to discuss Pfizer doses for those in the 5-11 age group.

Also on Wednesday, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons addressed why the mass vaccination site is only open three days a week.

“The fairgrounds has been so gracious to us in the past. We had it for four, five months when they were kind of put on hold for everything,” he said. “Now they have their weekend business they have to take and we want to be sure they’re able to do that. We’re trying to make it as accommodating as possible for the citizens of the county to come in there.

“So, please, there’s really no excuse why ... it’s real simple to get in there.”

Additionally, Blandford discussed the beginning-to-end time of receiving the booster, estimating it at 40-45 minutes.

“When you meet with your health care professional and they administer the vaccine, they’ll ask a series of questions and from that information they’ll determine if you have to wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes depending on your health history,” she said. “Once you get through the line and you’re vaccinated, you’ll go to a monitoring lot where there’s meta-professionals out there surveying individuals to make sure no one’s had any type of reaction or any issues.

“And they’ll either ask you to stay for 15 or 30 minutes ... so with that, most people are still about under 45 minutes.”

Who is Eligible for a booster dose?

Anyone who previously received the Pfizer vaccine and who falls in one of the categories below can receive a booster dose, as long as it has been at least six months since the second dose:

Anyone age 18-64 who is at high risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job as a:

Who can receive a third dose?

Anyone who received either Pfizer or Moderna (not J&J) for their first two doses and who has a weakened immune system (see list of qualifying conditions below) can get a third dose at least 28 days after receiving the second dose. This is not considered a booster. Qualifying conditions include:

How to schedule an appointment

Appointments to participate in the mass vaccination event may be scheduled online at https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen or by calling the St. Clair County Health Department at 618-825-4447.

Where else can you get a booster shot?

Below is a list of additional locations offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots::

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 5:01 PM.

