Here's a chance to learn about the new automatic voter registration law

The State Board of Elections has scheduled a local hearing for Monday on the Illinois' new automatic voter registration law.
The law, which was unanimously passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor last year, and goes into effect on July 1, makes "voter registration more readily accessible and will help maintain the accuracy and integrity of voter rolls," the board of elections said in a news release.
Those eligible to vote will be automatically registered when obtaining or renewing their driver’s license or state-issued identification card.
Illinois’ automatic voter registration law also contains measures to prevent those who are not eligible to vote from registering and also allows people to opt out if they don't want to register, the state board of elections said.
Staff members from the Illinois State Board of Elections are scheduled to be present at the hearings to explain automatic voter registration and answer questions.
To attend, the hearing is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Doubletree Hilton in Collinsville at 1000 E. Port Plaza Drive.
