Jackson County woman killed after driving into oncoming traffic

A 31-year-old Elkville woman was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Southern Illinois
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a 2013 Toyota Camry, driven by Kelsey Hazen, of Elkville, crossed the center line on U.S. 51 at Fox Road between Carbondale and DeSoto. Hazen's vehicle struck a gray 2008 Mercury Mariner head-on. Hazen was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Mariner's driver, Robert Rogers, 71, of Carbondale, was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital. His condition was not disclosed.
Neither vehicle had any passengers, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the crash and had no further details on Thursday morning.
