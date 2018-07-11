Man killed when his motorcycle hits car stopped in traffic on I-55

An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 55.
A 52-year-old man from Tichnor, Ark., was southbound on I-55 in St. Clair County when traffic came to an abrupt stop, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. He swerved on his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle but struck the rear of a passenger car.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and seriously injured despite wearing a helmet. He was flown to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.
The crash was under investigation by Illinois State Police. The man’s full identity was not immediately released.
