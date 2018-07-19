A family registered to vote at a vacant lot in Brooklyn. Now they’re convicted felons

From the vacant lot in Brooklyn where a family of four registered to vote in the 2017 municipal election, the Pink Slip and the Bottoms Up strip clubs can be seen.
On Tuesday, Calvin Borders Jr., 59, of St. Louis ; his daughter, Candice Borders, 36; his son Calvin Borders III, 35, both of Madison; and Borders III’s girlfriend, Janie B. Walker, 40, of Missouri; pleaded guilty to vote fraud charges.
Calvin Borders Jr. and Calvin Borders III pleaded guilty to perjury in the election code. The two men said they were eligible to vote in the April 4, 2017, election from the address of 407 Jefferson St. in Brooklyn.
Candice Borders and Walker pleaded guilty to forgery. They asserted on a voter registration application that they were registered to the 407 Jefferson St. address in Brooklyn.
All of the charges were a class 3 felonies. The Borderses were all sentenced to probation with special conditions. Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.
Calvin Borders Jr. is a former village trustee for Brooklyn.
The case was investigated by the Public Corruption Task Force and prosecuted by St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Areda A. Johnson.
State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly called for additional manpower for the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit three years ago. With these three guilty pleas, 11 defendants have pleaded guilty to felonies in vote-fraud cases in St. Clair County since 2010.
“This is another case where the public integrity unit and the public corruption task force made a difference,” Kelly said.
