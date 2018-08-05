7-year-old drowns in Macoupin County lake, officials say

A 7-year-old child drowned in a Macoupin County lake on Friday, officials said.
At about 7:31 a.m., Macoupin County deputies and first responders were called to the 1200 block of Apache Lane in Plainview for a possible drowning, according to a press release.
When they arrived, the child’s family members were performing CPR on the child, who was found unresponsive in Lake Catatoga, police said.
Deputies took over doing CPR until paramedics arrived and the child was taken to Carlinville Area Hospital. After over an hour of CPR, the child regained a pulse, according to police.
The child was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where, at about 5:15 p.m., the child died, according to the press release.
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division, DCFS and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, were conducting an investigation.
In the press release, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said they “gave their deepest condolences to the family of the child.” The chlid was not identified in the press release.
Comments