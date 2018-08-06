Ivanka Trump to make another visit to Southern Illinois

Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
92-year-old Norm Geolat talks about his garden and growing a square watermelon. You can visit with Norm every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October at the Swansea Farmers market, where he serves as the Market Master.
Local grocers announce the 40th anniversary of Highland's Tru-Buy, a local grocery store located at 610 Broadway. Local shoppers share why they have continued to give the store their business over the years.
The owner of Heather Pearson Photography hosted a game day for her model team #FLYGIRLS and local pediatric cancer survivors and their siblings. The day is meant to acquaint the group before the Leaps of Love benefit fashion show on Aug. 11.
Take a look at the last full day of Belleville West high school Marching Maroons summer band camp. Camp ends for the 160 member band on Friday August 3rd with a performance at 6 p.m. First competition will be September 15, in Murphysboro.
August 6th, work to repair the bumpy railroad crossing on Frank Scott Parkway between North Belt West and South Belt West in Belleville. Drivers will be detoured around the area during the repairs scheduled to end on August 10.
Several agencies were assisting the O'Fallon Fire Department with a basement fire at 129 Callaway Court. Officials said it started in the basement, but the cause was not known. A partial floor collapse was complicating their attack on the fire.
In the summer of 1993, Southern Illinois experienced one of the most costly and devastating floods in U.S. history. The flood crested on Aug. 1, 1993 when experts estimated one million cubic feet of water passed the St. Louis Arch every second.
Health code violations at Steak n' Shake in Fairview Heights forced the restaurant to temporarily close July 19. The restaurant reopened the next day, but not before a St.Clair County health inspector returned to the restaurant for a second look.
40 Jarvis Place in Alorton has been the source of an investigation by Alorton city hall, the Illinois Department of Health, the Illinois Department of Aging and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for the past 2 years.