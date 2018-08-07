Two flown to hospital after two-car crash in Southern Illinois

One person was ejected and two were flown to a hospital Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash in Fayette County.
Edward E. Willis, 53, of St. Elmo, was a passenger in a Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Joshua M. Lawrence, 32, also of St. Elmo.
At about 4:31 p.m., Lawrence failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 2000N and County Road 1600E near Brownstown, according to a press release. A Toyota Tundra pickup driving south ran into the Dodge pickup and pushed it to the side of the road.
The Toyota, driven by Robert C. Stonecipher, 66, of Brownstown, landed in a ditch off the road.
Willis was ejected from the pickip, and he and Lawrence were both flown to area hospitals. Stonecipher was left uninjured, while his passenger, Debra J. Stonecipher, 68, also of Brownstown, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Lawrence was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, and he and WIllis were both cited for not wearing a seat belt.
