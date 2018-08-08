BBB warns people about Dupo construction company after complaints pour in

Better Business Bureau officials issued a warning Wednesday morning against a Dupo-based construction company that “failed to complete work, failed to issue refunds, and provides overall poor customer service.”
Customers have recently filed several complaints with the BBB against KAAM Construction , according to a BBB news release. The company has received an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale.
On the BBB website, officials wrote that they sent a letter to the company on June 18 outlining concerns. The company did not respond, according to the BBB.
A woman from Illinois told the BBB that KAAM Construction failed to finish work on her residence in East Carondelet after she paid the business $9,300 to do several renovations on her home in spring 2017.
“He bought some carpet, put it down and then walked off the job,” the woman told BBB in the news release. Her family is seeking more than $5,000 in a lawsuit filed in St. Clair County.
Another woman, from Troy, told BB officials she is seeking a $7,500 refund after she had to pay another company to finish work on her roof and driveway that she had originally paid KAAM Construction to do.
She noted that KAAM Construction did some work on the roof and driveway, but eventually the company stopped working on the home and then “cut off communication.”
“Every day it was a new excuse,” the woman told BBB in the news release.
In addition to the two Illinois women, BBB officials said a man from Hillsboro, Missouri and several customers from the St. Louis area filed complaints about the company.
Kevin Mitchell of Dupo owns the company and did not return the BBB’s calls and emails for comments. Mitchell did not immediately return the BND’s request for comment, as well.
KAAM Construction is not registered with the Illinois secretary of state and does not appear to have a company website.
“If you’re paid to do work for someone, you either do the work or give them their money back if you can’t perform,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Ethically, that is the right thing to do.”
In June, the BBB issued a similar warning against Rural King Supply, a retail store headquartered in Mattoon.
In the news release, officials offered these tips for consumers:
▪ Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.
▪ Ask for references and contact them.
▪ Before paying, make sure you have a signed contract outlining what work is to be done, a timetable for completion and an explanation of what happens if the business or consumer reneges on the agreement.
▪ Ask the contractor for proof that he or she is bonded and insured.
▪ Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.
▪ Do not pay everything in advance. It is a good rule to pay a portion when you sign the contract and the final payment only after you are satisfied with the completed work.
▪ When work is completed and the contractor has been paid, make sure you have received lien waivers showing subcontractors and material suppliers have been paid for the job.
