Ivanka Trump visits Southern Illinois community college

Marylin and Jerry McDevitt have claimed the August Yard of the Month for their garden located at 2104 Salmon Drive in Highland. The honor is awarded during each month of summer by the Highland Garden Club and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.
The owners of Highland Arts and Crafts Chris Sander and Nick Aranowski celebrated their business's grand opening on Aug. 3. The business sells crafting materials as well as a consignment storefront for local artists to sell their creations.
Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights
Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
92-year-old Norm Geolat talks about his garden and growing a square watermelon. You can visit with Norm every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October at the Swansea Farmers market, where he serves as the Market Master.
Local grocers announce the 40th anniversary of Highland's Tru-Buy, a local grocery store located at 610 Broadway. Local shoppers share why they have continued to give the store their business over the years.
The owner of Heather Pearson Photography hosted a game day for her model team #FLYGIRLS and local pediatric cancer survivors and their siblings. The day is meant to acquaint the group before the Leaps of Love benefit fashion show on Aug. 11.
Take a look at the last full day of Belleville West high school Marching Maroons summer band camp. Camp ends for the 160 member band on Friday August 3rd with a performance at 6 p.m. First competition will be September 15, in Murphysboro.
August 6th, work to repair the bumpy railroad crossing on Frank Scott Parkway between North Belt West and South Belt West in Belleville. Drivers will be detoured around the area during the repairs scheduled to end on August 10.