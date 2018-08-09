Illinois Governor Rauner asking state candidates to sign pledge
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is asking every candidate for state office to sign the "People's Pledge" to put term limits on the ballot and to vote for someone besides Mike Madigan for speaker of the house.
Nearly a year after Joe’s Crab Shack closed without warning in Fairview Heights, a new seafood restaurant is expected to move in soon. Juicy Crab, located at 51 Ludwig Drive, could open as soon as November, owner Jack Chan said.
Marylin and Jerry McDevitt have claimed the August Yard of the Month for their garden located at 2104 Salmon Drive in Highland. The honor is awarded during each month of summer by the Highland Garden Club and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.
The owners of Highland Arts and Crafts Chris Sander and Nick Aranowski celebrated their business's grand opening on Aug. 3. The business sells crafting materials as well as a consignment storefront for local artists to sell their creations.
Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights
Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
92-year-old Norm Geolat talks about his garden and growing a square watermelon. You can visit with Norm every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October at the Swansea Farmers market, where he serves as the Market Master.