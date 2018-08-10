Troy is considering building a sports dome.

Harmony-Emge School District 175 picked Dave Deets to be the Belleville district’s next superintendent. He will take over for Pam Leonard when she retires Aug. 30, 2018. Deets previously worked as principal in each of District 175’s schools.
Officer Rob Horner of the Highland Police Department recently won STL's Hottest Cop Contest, which was sponsored by Bud and Broadway on New Country 92.3. Horner's fellow officers share opinions over his new title.
Nearly a year after Joe’s Crab Shack closed without warning in Fairview Heights, a new seafood restaurant is expected to move in soon. Juicy Crab, located at 51 Ludwig Drive, could open as soon as November, owner Jack Chan said.
About 20 people gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse on Thursday to protest the lack of prosecution in the shooting death of Roosevelt Davis Jr., an East St. Louis high school track star who was killed in April.
A man’s lawsuit alleges his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit says he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is asking every candidate for state office to sign the "People's Pledge" to put term limits on the ballot and to vote for someone besides Mike Madigan for speaker of the house.
Marylin and Jerry McDevitt have claimed the August Yard of the Month for their garden located at 2104 Salmon Drive in Highland. The honor is awarded during each month of summer by the Highland Garden Club and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.