Troy is considering building a sports dome.

The city of Troy, Illinois has been considering building a sports dome for the past year and a half, though details on the project are scarce.
About 20 people gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse on Thursday to protest the lack of prosecution in the shooting death of Roosevelt Davis Jr., an East St. Louis high school track star who was killed in April.

A man’s lawsuit alleges his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit says he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.

