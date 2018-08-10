Two bodies found in a house in Cahokia

Police found the bodies of a man an a woman in a home about 11:30 a.m. Friday after family members went to the home and found the deceased.
Their identities are not being released by police pending further investigation, Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew said.
Plew said police were called to the residence at 11:20 a.m by a relative. Once there, police located the man and woman near the front portion of the home. They were not breathing. Asked about a cause of death for the two people, Plew said, “We are investigating it as suspicious, but we can’t release any more details, pending further investigation.”
Residents in the area said the couple had not lived on West Sixth for long. They said the two moved in around March. They were very quiet, but spoke if they saw you.
