Belleville firefighters rescue man, pet parrot from mud

A man got stuck in waist-deep mud Sunday afternoon when his pet parrot flew off his shoulder and into the center of one of the dredged lakes at Bicentennial Park in Belleville.
Protest over shooting of Roosevelt Davis

About 20 people gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse on Thursday to protest the lack of prosecution in the shooting death of Roosevelt Davis Jr., an East St. Louis high school track star who was killed in April.

Memorial Care lawsuit

A man’s lawsuit alleges his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit says he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.

