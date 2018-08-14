Do you have a video camera on the outside of your house? Police want you to register it.

Harmony-Emge School District 175 picked Dave Deets to be the Belleville district’s next superintendent. He will take over for Pam Leonard when she retires Aug. 30, 2018. Deets previously worked as principal in each of District 175’s schools.
Officer Rob Horner of the Highland Police Department recently won STL's Hottest Cop Contest, which was sponsored by Bud and Broadway on New Country 92.3. Horner's fellow officers share opinions over his new title.
Nicholas Alsup and Kris Colvin demonstrate the form of the first section of three of tai chi. It's the beginning of the form which will help develop the basic principles and postures to further training into more advanced movements and flow.
Nearly a year after Joe’s Crab Shack closed without warning in Fairview Heights, a new seafood restaurant is expected to move in soon. Juicy Crab, located at 51 Ludwig Drive, could open as soon as November, owner Jack Chan said.
About 20 people gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse on Thursday to protest the lack of prosecution in the shooting death of Roosevelt Davis Jr., an East St. Louis high school track star who was killed in April.