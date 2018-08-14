Farm Fresh Dairy robbery

Police say a man robbed Farm Fresh Dairy in Belleville on Saturday. They were still searching for the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.
Tai chi demonstration in O’Fallon

Nicholas Alsup and Kris Colvin demonstrate the form of the first section of three of tai chi. It's the beginning of the form which will help develop the basic principles and postures to further training into more advanced movements and flow.

Protest over shooting of Roosevelt Davis

About 20 people gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse on Thursday to protest the lack of prosecution in the shooting death of Roosevelt Davis Jr., an East St. Louis high school track star who was killed in April.

Memorial Care lawsuit

A man’s lawsuit alleges his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit says he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.

