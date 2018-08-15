Belleville Police respond to Regions bank

Belleville Police responded to Regions Bank on Wednesday at the corner of Carlyle Avenue and Illinois 161. It was not immediately clear why officers were at the business.
By
How important is Pre-K to your student

Metro-East News

How important is Pre-K to your student

A new state assessment designed to measure if students are ready for kindergarten shows that most children need help preparing for school. Nearly one out of four Illinois students were considered ready for the classroom expectations.

Tai chi demonstration in O’Fallon

Metro-East News

Tai chi demonstration in O’Fallon

Nicholas Alsup and Kris Colvin demonstrate the form of the first section of three of tai chi. It's the beginning of the form which will help develop the basic principles and postures to further training into more advanced movements and flow.

Connect

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service