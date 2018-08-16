Moldy food found at East St. Louis grocery store

A new state assessment designed to measure if students are ready for kindergarten shows that most children need help preparing for school. Nearly one out of four Illinois students were considered ready for the classroom expectations.
Harmony-Emge School District 175 picked Dave Deets to be the Belleville district’s next superintendent. He will take over for Pam Leonard when she retires Aug. 30, 2018. Deets previously worked as principal in each of District 175’s schools.
Officer Rob Horner of the Highland Police Department recently won STL's Hottest Cop Contest, which was sponsored by Bud and Broadway on New Country 92.3. Horner's fellow officers share opinions over his new title.
Nicholas Alsup and Kris Colvin demonstrate the form of the first section of three of tai chi. It's the beginning of the form which will help develop the basic principles and postures to further training into more advanced movements and flow.
Connect
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.