Beer truck on fire blocks interstate traffic; brew’s condition unknown

A beer truck on fire temporarily blocked both eastbound lanes of a Southern Illinois interstate highway on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported on Twitter.
No injuries were reported and it was not immediately known if any of the alcohol could be salvaged.
The fire was put out by the Massac County Fire Department, which was sent at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to eastbound Interstate 24, according to the Massac County Sheriff’s Department.
One lane had reopened by 1 p.m., IDOT said.
A spokesman for the Illinois State Police, who was handling the investigation, was not immediately available.
The type and amount of beer also were not immediately available.
