Woman arrested in connection with Sandy’s Back Porch nursery thefts

Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman in connection with multiple overnight thefts caught on video at Sandy’s Back Porch, a plant nursery in Belleville.
Tara R. King, of Fairview Heights, has been charged with one count of retail theft over $300, a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.
King was arrested at her home in the 9000th block of Bunkum Road on Sunday after a witness spotted her vehicle at Hindley Nursery Stone Yard in Godfrey and called police, the news release said. Items in her home, along with her physical description, matched the description of the suspect in the Sandy’s thefts.
Earlier this month, the nursery’s owner, Sandy Richter, posted a series of videos from Aug. 22 in which a woman wearing a headlamp is seen taking plants and bags of soil.
King has no other criminal history, the press release said, and has not been linked to any other thefts as of Wednesday night.
