O’Fallon police release surveillance video of vehicle burglary suspects

Several vehicle burglaries were reported last weekend in three O’Fallon subdivisions and police have released a surveillance video showing five suspects and a photos of one of the suspects.
The break-ins occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday in the Fairwood Hills, Lincoln Farms and Springfield at Lincoln Farm subdivisions, the police department said in a news release on Thursday.
The surveillance images were submitted to police officers.
Anyone with information that would assist officers in identifying the suspects is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, Ext. 0.
