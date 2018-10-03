After 100 years in the metro-east, this family-owned car dealership has a new owner

It’s the end of an era for the Meyer family and their automotive empire.
Serra Automotive, a Michigan-based company, recently purchased Meyer Honda at 1268 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon.
Serra Executive Manager Ben Brown said the deal was finalized Monday. All 73 employees will keep their jobs, Brown said, and Meyer’s customers will continue to receive service.
“It’s going to remain the same,” Brown said Wednesday. “We’re going to continue to focus on customer service.”
Former owner Charlie Meyer could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon. Brown said it’s his understanding that Meyer has retired. Meyer co-owned the dealership with his sister Carol Meyer.
The dealership Meyer built is now listed on Serra Automotive’s website and a new sign is out front. Serra Automotive, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, operates 42 dealerships and represents 54 automotive franchises.
The company was founded in 1973 by Albert M. Serra who began the business with a single Chevrolet store.
The original Meyer car dealership was founded by Meyer’s grandfather in 1918 to sell Pontiacs. The Honda line was added in 1972. Meyer Honda moved out of its longtime site on West Main Street in Belleville to its new facility in O’Fallon in 2000.
At the time, Meyer was the ninth dealership to leave Belleville. Since then, O’Fallon has become a destination for car-buyers in the St. Louis region.
