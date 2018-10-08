Despite headquarters move, Peoria still home to 12,000 Caterpillar workers

East Peoria’s Building SS is the manufacturing home of Caterpillar Inc’s D10, a trendsetting track-type dozer that is one of Caterpillar’s largest dozers in the company lineup. The company celebrated the 40th anniversary of the D10 in 2017. The D10 represented a significant advance in the design of tracks using an elevated sprocket. FRED ZWICKY FRED ZWICKY/JOURNAL STAR