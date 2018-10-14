Shoe Carnival is moving to a new location in Fairview Heights; Fun park is closing

Shoe Carnival will move its Fairview Heights store into a new location later this year.
Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis confirmed the company’s plans to move.
The store will soon vacate its Market Place location at 4 Plaza Drive and move into the Lincoln Place Shopping Center along busy Illinois 159. Famous Footwear vacated Shoe Carnival’s new storefront in August, leaving space for a new retailer to come in.
A sign on the door at Shoe Carnival’s new location states that the new store will open in November.
In the same shopping complex, construction is underway at the former site of hhgregg where Aldi is expected to open its seventh location in the metro-east early next year.
Shoe Carnival has two locations in the metro-east. It’s Edwardsville store is located at 6625 Edwardsville Crossing Drive. The company’s new Fairview Heights address will be 5945 N. Illinois St.
After 21 years in Collinsville, this entertainment complex has permanently closed
Gateway Fun Park has permanently closed its doors after 21 years in Collinsville
The entertainment complex, listed for $1.7 million, will be auctioned off later this month, according to a statement from the park.
“We have had many challenges with the recession and many others, but did our best to keep it going,” park officials wrote in a farewell statement to customers.
Owner Bob Reuther, who operated the park with his family for 13 years, became ill four years ago. Reuther and his seven brothers and sisters purchased the former Family Fun Tyme in Collinsville in 2000 and reopened it a short time later as Gateway Fun Park.
“Besides being family entertainment, it’s a family business,” Reuther said in 2000.
In the last four years, running the park without him has been tough.
“We tried to keep it going without him,” the statement said. “He was the spark that made it work.”
Since 2000, the park has hosted hundreds of birthday parties, school groups, after prom parties, retirement parties and company picnics.
“We want to thank everyone for coming to Gateway Fun Park over the years to celebrate life,” the park wrote in a statement. “To work, to play, to smile and to laugh. Thank you Collinsville.”
The original owners opened the entertainment park in 1997.
