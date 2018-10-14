Man dies after fire engulfs his rural home

The only victim in a rural house fire in Shobonier last week has been identified.
According to a WJBD Radio report, Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris said Reggie Harre, 70, died in the front bedroom of his home Friday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., Vandalia Fire responded to the scene. According to the report, firefighters said they could see flames coming from the house two miles away. Shortly after, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters stayed on the scene for almost four hours.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office had been dispatched to the residence the night before for a complaint of no power to the main house, the report said.
Comments