Smoke from scrap yard fire can be seen from multiple metro-east cities

A Macoupin County road was closed Tuesday morning near a massive fire, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Macopuin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl was asking motorists to avoid Fosterburg Road south of Brown Road on Tuesday morning; he announced at about 2 p.m. Tuesday that the road was reopened.
KSDK reported the smoke could be seen up to 30 miles away, including in Collinsville. A Facebook post indicated smoke could be seen in Caseyville.
News helicopters showed black smoke billowing from the MAW Salvage near Brighton. KMOV News reported that at least six fire departments had responded by 10 a.m.. There were no reported injuries as of 10:30 a.m.
Comments