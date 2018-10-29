Home ‘a total loss’ after Sunday night fire in Belleville

A two-family home was completely destroyed in a fire Sunday evening in the 8000 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
Crews were dispatched to the two-alarm fire at 6:30 p.m., according to a Belleville Fire Department Facebook post.
While the home “is a total loss,” officials said no other structures were damaged during the fire.
They also confirmed the occupants escaped the fire safely, but one firefighter was taken to the emergency room for a bruised hand.
One of the department’s posts said the fire appeared to be under control at 8:19 p.m.
The Red Cross was called to help the residents find temporary shelter and other resources.
A fire investigation unit was on scene, but the post said the fire is believed to have started in a carport.
“Our thanks to Signal Hill, Northwest, East Side and Swansea Fire Departments for standing-by to assist Belleville Fire if needed,” officials wrote in the post.
