New pancake house restaurant coming to Belleville; Lincoln Theatre adds beer and wine

The metro-east will soon have a new place to grab breakfast on a budget. Belleville Pancake House will offer breakfast starting at $3.99.
The new restaurant, located at 3605 North Belt West, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. It is expected to open in two weeks.
Owner Maria Downey will operate the restaurant along with Benny Bernal Reyes, who has 13 years of experience in the dining industry.
“We’re excited to open a restaurant,” Downey said. “We hope people come and check it out.”
Traditional diner classics are on the menu, but the restaurant’s pancake list could turn it into a destination for breakfast and brunch.
From M&M and Oreo to coconut and cinnamon roll, the Belleville Pancake House will offer 17 pancake flavors. Pancake flavors include: Original Buttermilk, blueberry, strawberry, strawberry banana, New York Cheesecake, chocolate chip, cinnamon roll, bacon, cinnamon apple, potato, pecan, Reese’s, banana pecan, M&M, Oreo, coconut and raisin.
Burgers, liver and onions, ribeye steak, fried chicken, chef salad and more will be featured on the menu.
The opening of Belleville Pancake House comes six months after Cozy Diner vacated the space. Tax trouble forced Cozy Diner to close. Before that, the restaurant was operated by the House of Chou for 30 years.
Belleville Pancake House will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Lowe’s to close 3 area stores
Lowe’s announced early Monday morning the closing of 20 under performing stores throughout the U.S. as part of the company’s “ongoing strategic reassessment.”
The location in Granite City, 1333 Schaefer Rd, is on the list of stores that will be shut down by Feb. 1, 2019. In addition, two Missouri Lowe’s — one in Bridgeton and one in Florissant — are slated to close.
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”
In addition to the 20 U.S. closings, the news release stated Lowe’s will close 31 Canadian stores.
The company announced that most of the stores, with a few exceptions of stores closing immediately, will hold closing sales to clear out inventory.
The list of other U.S. stores closing include locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Lincoln Theatre to offer full bar, concert series
You can now get an adult beverage with your popcorn at the historic Lincoln Theatre, which has just added another show to its new concert series.
The snack bar has beer and wine available during movies on the weekends and a full bar will be available during concerts. The Lincoln has just scheduled Madman’s Diary, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, for Dec. 8. And for you Ozzy fans, the real Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to play in St. Louis on June 26.
The Lincoln’s concert series adds another facet to the downtown Belleville entertainment scene that already features large street festivals, restaurants and bars.
The owners of the theater at 103 E. Main St. said they will continue to offer first-run Hollywood movies but they also will seek to book live shows. On concert nights, the Lincoln will not schedule movies.
“We’ll have major touring groups come and stop by the Lincoln to play in our intimate venue, which means you’re not going to be a thousand feet away from the artist,” said Dave Schoenborn, co-owner of the Lincoln Theatre.
The theater, which opened in 1921, has 540 seats in the concert hall with the last row about 100 feet from the stage. The concert series began on Oct. 28 with a performance by 1970s rock star Edgar Winter and a Doors cover band.
The Schwag, a Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute band, is booked to play the Lincoln Theatre on Nov. 30. Concerts by Madman’s Diary and The Schwag will be all ages shows.
Schoenborn said other live acts scheduled to play the Lincoln early next year include the Masterworks Chorale and Old Salt Union, which had a sold-out show last April at the Lincoln.
Reporters Mike Koziatek and Dana Rieck contributed this report.
