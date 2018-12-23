Ax-throwing lanes, Belleville Pancake House open for business

Throwing an ax across a room and hitting the bullseye isn’t easy, but Jamie Barrale and her husband, Tony, can give you all the time you need to discover your technique.
The metro-east couple recently opened Sure Shot, an archery range, ax-throwing center and retail store at 9237 Beller Drive, Unit B, in Mascoutah.
“We just felt like it was something the area needed,” Jamie Barrale said Thursday. “We hear from so many people that are driving 70, 80 miles to go to Missouri to find family entertainment.”
Ax-throwing has become a popular recreational activity and indoor sport in recent years with more ax throwing bars and lounges popping up across the country.
At Sure Shot, ax-throwing and traditional archery represent just one part of the business. The couple sells firearms, accessories, archery gear and hunting equipment. From conceal-and-carry handbags for women to hard-to-find firearms, the retail store in Sure Shot carries a wide range of items while the archery range and ax-throwing area keeps families entertained.
“’The main thing is that it gives families someplace to go,” Tony Barrale said. “It’s very different.”
The Barrale family hopes to add an archery simulator and, within the next year, a gun range.
For now, they’re focused on giving local families a place to have fun. Ax-throwing ($25 per hour), archery, and archery tag ($7 per person for a 20-minute session) are among the activities available six days week.
Tony Barrale, a local trap shooting coach, also has created a room for novice and sportsman to try his indoor clay shooting simulator.
Sure Shot in the metro-east will also give local families and couples a new place to have parties, Barrale said. Children 10 and up can give ax-throwing a try and, with supervision, younger children can try archery.
Sure Shot is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 618-980-0880. The range and retail store is closed on Sundays.
Belleville Pancake House opens with 17 flavors on the menu
Chinese restaurants long occupied the red and green building at 3605 North Belt West. Now it’s filling a breakfast void left since the closing of Belleville’s IHOP.
Belleville Pancake House opened Tuesday with breakfast, lunch and dinner on the menu. The new restaurant moved into the former home of the Cozy Diner, House of Chiu and, long before that, Hsia’s Garden.
“We’re excited to open a restaurant,” operator Maria Downey said in November. “We hope people come and check it out.”
The restaurant was busy Wednesday morning as customers floated in and out the dining room that kept the same decor as the House of Chiu. Old red leather booths, retro chairs and wooden tables give the restaurant a classic diner.
Traditional diner classics are on the menu, but the restaurant’s pancake list could turn it into a destination for breakfast and brunch.
From M&M and Oreo to coconut and cinnamon roll, the Belleville Pancake House offers 17 pancake flavors with more coming soon. Pancake flavors include: Original Buttermilk, blueberry, strawberry, strawberry banana, New York Cheesecake, chocolate chip, cinnamon roll, bacon, cinnamon apple, potato, pecan, Reese’s, banana pecan, M&M, Oreo, coconut and raisin.
Burgers, liver and onions, ribeye steak, fried chicken and chef salads are also on the menu.
Belleville Pancake House will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The new restaurant isn’t the only eatery to open in recent weeks. Rio Grande, a new Mexican restaurant in Fairview Heights, recently opened its doors with more than 20 margarita flavors on the menu.
Carving biscuits and gravy? This coffee shop will expand its menu soon.
Warming up on a chilly day won’t be hard to do in Millstadt this winter now that Coffee Mill Cafe has opened in the heart of town.
The quaint coffee shop, located at 115 E. Washington St., opened earlier this year with specialty coffee, tea, doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches on the menu. Biscuits covered with gravy and waffles are coming soon, owner Jeff Voyles said on a recent Tuesday afternoon.
“Everyone in town has said ‘we’ve waited on this, we needed this’,” Voyles said. “Every town should have a coffee shop of some sort.”
The brew at Coffee Mill Cafe comes from Balance Tea and Coffee in Belleville, operated by Marshall Morris. It’s a partnership that Voyles plans to keep in place well into the future.
“Marshall is our big supporter,” Voyles said. “He sells us a lot of beans. Everyday we get them fresh and he’s always ready.”
The coffee comes from South America and other parts of the world, Voyles said.
From decaf and medium roast to rich dark blends, the coffee offers something for everyone. And if you want to add flavor to your coffee, Voyles has dozens of flavors. One of the most popular options this winter is a lavender latte with fresh organic honey.
Local bakers at Waterloo Donuts and Bootsies in Waterloo supply the cafe with fresh pastries and donuts daily. Popular sellers include a fried croissant dipped in glaze, pink sprinkle doughnuts, apple fritters and long johns.
Want to try it? Customers can dine-in or drive-thru the coffee cafe seven days a week. The coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 618-476-6540.
Coffee Mill Cafe isn’t the only coffee shop to open in the area this year. Comic bookstore owner Dave Dyer opened a coffee bar in his new shop at 132 West Main Street in downtown Belleville and early this year Belleville native Melissa Schwalenberg opened Coffee with Christ at 6 Wade Square.
