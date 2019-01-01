Metro-East News

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing to be 8th highest jackpot in game history

By Joseph Bustos

January 01, 2019 02:35 PM

It’s a New Year, how about a new tax bracket?

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $425 million, which is the eighth highest jackpot in the history of the game, according to CNN.

Tuesday’s drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m.

The jackpot grew after nobody won Friday’ drawing. Six tickets in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, according to reports. Those six tickets are worth $1 million each.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, including Illinois, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cost of a ticket is $2.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302 million.

