This new Fairview Heights nightclub brings jazz music and comedy to the metro-east

Two new guys will soon reopen the former home of Hey Guys Comedy Club in Fairview Heights.
Located at 5225 N. Illinois St., business partners Anthony Bond and Darrick Hendricks have renamed the venue “Jazzy 159.” Hey Guys Comedy Club — the last of its kind in the metro-east — closed seven months ago.
Bond and Hendricks took over late last year. An open house is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It happened quickly,” Bond said of taking ownership of the club. “We were able to move on it because we’ve been preparing for years.”
Both men are experienced business owners who organize and promote parties in the St. Louis area, but they’ve never had a place to call their own.
Until now.
What will their new venue ‘Jazzy 159’ offer?
The two friends envision a place where a mature crowd (age 30 and over) can hang out, listen to live music and comedy.
The venue will also serve soul food classics and have a full bar. Hendricks imagines having brunch and a unique menu that keeps customers coming back for more.
“There are no soul food restaurants around here,” Hendricks said. “We are going to switch it up.”
The same goes for the bar. Hey Guys Comedy Club served food and drinks, but it did not have a bar where patrons could gather.
That’s why Bond and Hendricks plan to add one soon, making it the centerpiece of the venue.
In the future, they hope to offer lunch.
As for the entertainment, the venue’s first big comedy show is scheduled. BET’s Lawrence Owen, Jaylee Thomas and Jay The Comedian will perform in a show hosted by Natalia Monroe at 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
More live music events and comedy shows are forthcoming. The club’s hours will be 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. After Feb. 1, the hours will be 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The venue will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
A grand opening celebration will be this spring.
Jazzy 159 will play host to private parties, too. From birthday parties and bridal showers to sorority and fraternity events, Bond, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., wants to cater to a wide range of people.
“We can do anything,” Bond said. “Any kind of event.”
Get to know the owners
Bond, a Detroit native, is a recently retired Air Force master sergeant from Detroit native who previously owned a men’s clothing store in Fairview Heights and currently serves as head of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at East St. Louis Senior High School.
Hendricks, an East St. Louis native, has operated Top Styles Beauty and Barber Salon in Fairview Heights for 26 years. He’s also works for United Parcel Service.
For more information about Jazzy 159 and the upcoming show, go to the club’s Facebook page or call 618-744-7236.
