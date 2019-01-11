First Collinsville Bank to acquire former Shop ‘n Save. Here’s what you need to know.

The former home of Shop ‘n Save in Collinsville may soon become the new headquarters of FCB Banks.
Established as First Collinsville Bank in 1990, FCB has a pending contract to purchase the vacated grocery store located at 717 Vandalia St, City Manager Mitchell E. Bair said Friday.
The Collinsville City Council will consider the bank’s rezoning request Monday night. Bair expects to the request to be approved.
The move would eventually bring 100 professional and administrative jobs.
“We are very excited for this project as it is a tremendous boost to the community as it brings in professional jobs to Collinsville and will allow our residents the opportunity of employment and those employees will frequent Collinsville businesses,” Bair wrote in an email.
“It is great to see a hometown company like FCB Banks come home and along with Ameren Illinois Corporate Headquarters in Eastport that Collinsville is a fantastic place to do business and to have centralized operations.”
Shop ‘n Save in Collinsville closed last August after its parent company Supervalu Inc. announced plans to sell the grocery chain.
Five Shop ’n Save stores in Southern Illinois became Schnucks locations, but the Collinsville store along with three others were left vacant.
Bair said FCB did not receive any incentives from the city ahead of the deal. No banking branches are expected to close as a result of the move, Bair said. The headquarters building may include a parking lot ATM machine, Bair said.
“This is more than a home run,” Bair said. “It’s a grand slam.”
The city is still pursuing a new major grocery-chain for the area. Walmart Neighborhood Market opened at at 1101 Belt Line Rd. in Collinsville in 2017.
