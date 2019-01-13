This vacant Shop ‘n Save will be purchased soon, a new place to get fried chicken, and more

The former home of Shop ‘n Save in Collinsville may soon become the new headquarters of FCB Banks.
Established as First Collinsville Bank in 1990, FCB has a pending contract to purchase the vacated grocery store located at 717 Vandalia St, City Manager Mitchell E. Bair said Friday.
The Collinsville City Council will consider the bank’s rezoning request Monday night. Bair expects to the request to be approved.
The move would eventually bring 100 professional and administrative jobs.
“We are very excited for this project as it is a tremendous boost to the community as it brings in professional jobs to Collinsville and will allow our residents the opportunity of employment and those employees will frequent Collinsville businesses,” Bair wrote in an email.
“It is great to see a hometown company like FCB Banks come home and along with Ameren Illinois Corporate Headquarters in Eastport that Collinsville is a fantastic place to do business and to have centralized operations.”
Shop ‘n Save in Collinsville closed last August after its parent company Supervalu Inc. announced plans to sell the grocery chain.
Five Shop ’n Save stores in Southern Illinois became Schnucks locations, but the Collinsville store along with three others were left vacant.
Bair said FCB did not receive any incentives from the city ahead of the deal. No banking branches are expected to close as a result of the move, Bair said. The headquarters building may include a parking lot ATM machine, Bair said.
“This is more than a home run,” Bair said. “It’s a grand slam.”
The city is still pursuing a new major grocery-chain for the area. Walmart Neighborhood Market opened at at 1101 Belt Line Rd. in Collinsville in 2017.
Spin-N-Cafe brings new fried chicken option to Highland
Fried chicken lovers have a new option in Highland, in the form of the Spin-N-Cafe, located at 201 Walnut St.
The new restaurant, featuring food from Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a fried chicken franchise, opened in mid-December after strip mall owner Surjuit “Sunny” Tut’s addition project was completed.
Tut, the owner of Tut Properties Inc., Highland Liquor and Food Mark and Highland Laundromat, said the new restaurant was a way to give people in Highland some different options. He said, so far, it’s bringing in a lot of new faces.
“People are excited about something different,” Tut said.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken offers orders of fried chicken, Cajun tenders, fried shrimp, cajun fish, sandwiches and many sides through Spin-N-Cafe. Tut said he plans to add more options to the menu as time goes on.
The addition was constructed at 213 Walnut St., where a dilapidated home and garage once stood. It is connected to the liquor and food mart and Tut’s laundromat.
Tut said he bought the property in 2017 with the idea of adding a restaurant franchise. He said he looked at several franchises before making the decision, he said.
He discovered Krispy Krunchy Chicken at a convenience store while on a trip to Kentucky with friends. He said they liked it so much, he knew he wanted to bring it to Highland.
“They were crazy about it,” Tut said.
In addition to the new eatery, Tut has added a gaming area and a small bar which he says will open this week. Both the bar and gambling are open until 1 a.m. on weekends.
Spin-N-Cafe is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
New seafood restaurant changes name, ownership before reopening
The road to opening day hasn’t been easy, but the former home of Joe’s Crab Shack in Fairview Heights is still expected to become a new seafood restaurant.
The new restaurant, briefly known as Juicy Crab, will reopen has “Jack Crab” at the end of month with a new sign out front and new owners at the helm. It is located at 51 Ludwig Drive.
Will and Joanna Chan took over in December after Jack Chan, a first-time business owner from New York, backed out of the business.
“It’s a long story,” Jack Chan said when asked about the change in ownership before opening.
Jack Chan intended to open the restaurant as Juicy Crab, but after a number of mishaps with his sign and the threat of legal action from a Georgia company with the same name, he gave up.
Will and Joanna Chan hope to open the restaurant at the end of January after passing health department inspections.
Joanna said the restaurant is named after Jack Chan who renovated and reimagined the space.
Staff writer Kavahn Mansouri contributed to this report.
