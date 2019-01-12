Colossal storm dumps foot of snow on region, strands motorists

Residents across Illinois and Missouri woke up Saturday to anywhere from a few inches of snow to more than a foot in the biggest winter storm to hit the region in years, and they can expect to see more before the weekend is over, according to the National Weather Service.

Belleville and Steeleville had 8 inches of snow by 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office. Parts of O’Fallon got 12 inches of snow. In Missouri, Columbia got 14.5 inches.

The storm, which began about noon in St. Louis and quickly moved east, dumped heavy snow on the region just before the evening commute. As a result, thousands of drivers were stranded on snow-clogged roadways for hours as traffic ground to a halt. Many roadways, including interstate highways in Missouri, were closed, and some people abandoned their cars.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 more inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts falling before 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials expect freezing rain to mix with light snow overnight and into Sunday morning, which could create a glaze of ice in some locations.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to stay off the roads Saturday. Most Metro Bus routes were experiencing delays of 15-30 minutes because of the road conditions, according to a news release from Saturday morning.

Since the snow started falling Friday, Illinois State Police have been called to 246 incidents, including 103 car crashes, Master Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Saturday morning.

One of the wrecks resulted in a fatality. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday at U.S. 40 and Lake Road in Madison County, according to Snyder.





Illinois State Police Captain Tim Tyler said Friday night that a car traveling eastbound lost control and struck a westbound driver. The eastbound driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was identified as Allen Reinacher, 73, of Troy.

Snyder said the other overnight calls included traffic stops, abandoned vehicles and cars that were stuck or off the road.

Schools closed early on Friday in hopes of getting students home safe and buses off the roads. In Eureka, Missouri, the Rockwood school district dismissed students three hours early. Then, the superintendent got stuck on the snow-covered highway.





Rockwood Superintendent Eric Knost tweeted from his car. Around 3 a.m., he said in a tweet that he was finally in his driveway after leaving his office at 3:20 p.m.

This is my driveway. 3:10 a.m. I left my office at 3:20 p.m. my team is all home safe. All is well. Thanks for all the conversation to keep me occupied. I’m hungry. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/GKb2z1KWLj — Dr. Eric D Knost (@ROCK_Supt) January 12, 2019

In a Saturday morning press conference, Missouri Department of Transportation official Bob Becker said the intensity of the storm made their job difficult.

“It’s impossible for us to keep up,” he said.

Becker, who is a district maintenance engineer, said abandoned vehicles are in the way for road crews now.

It’s been almost six years since the metro-east and St. Louis saw 1 foot of snow. Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service St. Louis office, said 12.4 inches of snow was recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on March 24, 2013.





The last time a two-day storm like this one brought more than 9 inches of snow was Jan. 5-6, 2014, according to Walsh. A total of 10.8 inches was recorded at Lambert during that storm. Coupled with that were temperatures below zero. The combination kept many schools from reopening after the Christmas break.

The mega storm sent many to stock up on groceries Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the storm.





Illinois Department of Transportation crews pretreated roads and bridges at risk of icing, according to a news release from Friday morning. IDOT stated that plowing operations were likely to continue through the weekend.

Stay home

IDOT, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies suggested people avoid traveling in the storm Friday, too.

For some, there was no choice.

By Friday night, 92 flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport had been canceled, according to the airport’s blog.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, 74 more flights were canceled because of the storm. It stated that more cancellations were likely.

Scott Air Force Base was operating under mission-essential only status from 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday.





Southwestern Illinois College canceled classes for Saturday, when the spring semester was scheduled to begin.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips from the Illinois Department of Transportation for driving in winter weather. Video produced by IDOT.

Stay warm

Warming centers will be available to those who need them through Saturday, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. They include:

▪ Belleville Public Library, S. Jackson and E. Washington streets in Belleville.

▪ West Branch Public Library, 3414 W. Main St. in Belleville.

▪ Cahokia Public Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive in Cahokia.

▪ East St. Louis Public Library, 5300 State St. in East St. Louis.

▪ The Salvation Army, 616 N. 16th St. in East St. Louis.

▪ Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights.

▪ Lebanon Public Library, 314 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon.

▪ O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon.

Here is a quick look at snow and sleet accumulation for this winter storm through 6 AM. The map is an estimate based on reports that we have received #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/Sm8hylYcGA — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 12, 2019

Return to bnd.com for updates.



