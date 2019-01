Watch a snow sculpture come together in Collinsville after winter storm

January 12, 2019 08:31 PM

Freddie Novosel, known in Southern Illinois as the Snow Man by some, has been building snow sculptures in his yard since the 1980s, he said. After a winter storm hit the area Jan. 11-12, 2019, he and his son, Freddie, created a pink baby shark.