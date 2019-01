Monsanto, St. Louis Area Foodbank to supplement Cahokia School breakfast program

By

January 15, 2019 01:04 PM

Monsanto awarded a grant to allow the St. Louis Area Foodbank to provide supplemental breakfast in Cahokia. The pilot program will provide fresh fruit, breakfast bars to 200 students at Estelle Sauget School; 800 Cahokia High School students.