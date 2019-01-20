Several agencies investigating death of McKendree University student

A McKendree University student was found dead in Lebanon early Saturday morning.
The student was identified as Kirk Jackson II, 20, of O’Fallon, Missouri, Lebanon Police Chief David Roth said Sunday. Jackson’s body was found in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Perryman Street around 7:30 a.m.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police were still investigating his death, Roth said. The cause had not been determined and the results of an autopsy were pending Sunday afternoon.
Jackson, who would have turned 21 years old on Tuesday, was listed as a player on the university’s 2018 men’s volleyball team. According to the roster, Jackson was an accounting major who had come to McKendree from Fort Zumwalt West High School. There, he had set a school record for most kills in a season his junior year with 83 blocks and 17 aces, and earned All-Conference honors.
