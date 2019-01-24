Arrest made in Casino Queen armed robbery

A man from Marietta, Georgia was arrested and charged in a Casino Queen armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 17, 2017.
Daryl V. Muhammad, 1615 Roswell apartment 312, Marietta, was charged today by the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys Office with armed robbery, discharge of weapon, harm and aggravated battery. He is being held on $1 million bond.
The charging document alleges Muhammad shot Larry Weber, a private security guard, in the abdomen as he performed his official duties.
