Firefighters from multiple agencies battle blaze at motel in Alorton, no one hurt

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded after an Alorton motel caught fire Friday.
Herb Simmons, with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said there were no injuries reported as of 12 p.m. in a live video posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
At least nine fire departments were at the scene of the fire at the Princess Motel, in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, according to St. Clair County EMA.
The motel has been in Alorton for many years, according to Simmons. He said much of the building was destroyed Friday afternoon.
