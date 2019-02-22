Metro-East News

Firefighters from multiple agencies battle blaze at motel in Alorton, no one hurt

By Carolyn P Smith and

Lexi Cortes

February 22, 2019 12:28 PM

Fire at Alorton motel

Firefighters battle a large fire at the Princess Motel in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue in Alorton.
By
Up Next
Firefighters battle a large fire at the Princess Motel in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue in Alorton.
By

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded after an Alorton motel caught fire Friday.

Herb Simmons, with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said there were no injuries reported as of 12 p.m. in a live video posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

At least nine fire departments were at the scene of the fire at the Princess Motel, in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, according to St. Clair County EMA.

The motel has been in Alorton for many years, according to Simmons. He said much of the building was destroyed Friday afternoon.

Return to bnd.com for more information as it becomes available.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lexi Cortes

Lexi Cortes covers the issues and events in education that matter to metro-east students, parents and taxpayers. She won a first-place award from the Illinois Press Association in 2018 for her work on a series of stories about proposals to increase sales tax rates, focusing on how those increases could affect schools and residents.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  